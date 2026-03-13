PM and cabinet’s sacking aggravate Madagascar crisis

from MARIO RAJOMAZANDRY in Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar Bureau

ANTANANARIVO, (CAJ News) – THE dismissal of Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo and his entire cabinet by military ruler Col. President Michael Randrianirina marks the latest twist in Madagascar’s political crisis.

The cabinet was dismissed five months after the military regime assumed power, following protests against Andry Rajoelina’s administration over power and water shortages.

Randrianirina’s spokesperson said, “The government has ceased its functions,” and a new prime minister would be appointed “in line with constitutional provisions.”

Youth-led activist groups, under Gen Z Madagascar, issued a 72-hour ultimatum demanding Randrianirina’s resignation, citing mismanagement and lack of transparency.

Tropical cyclones Fytia and Gezani have worsened the socio-economic situation.

The military leadership failed to meet a February 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) deadline for a democratic transition roadmap.

The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) expressed concern, urging Malagasy authorities to ensure inclusivity, plurality, transparency, and the unconditional release of political detainees.

Recent events cast doubt on political stability for Madagascar’s 33 million citizens. Humanitarian needs remain severe, with over 500,000 affected and 67,000 displaced.

– CAJ News