Zimbabwe cracks down on critics of constitution amendment

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – VIOLENCE against opponents of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) constitutional amendment shows the party’s determination to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term.

The proposed Constitutional Amendment No.3 would shift the 2028 presidential election from a public vote to parliamentary selection, effectively creating a third term.

Opposition leaders, including Prof. Lovemore Madhuku of the National Consultation Assembly (NCA), have been attacked.

Some were hospitalized. Police stated they were not involved.

Opposition groups, including the Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF), have reported intimidation and threats, including attacks on offices and personnel.

Despite these challenges, the CDF insists it will continue advocating for the preservation of the constitution and democratic order.

– CAJ News