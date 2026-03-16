Nigeria varsity first with sovereign AI research lab

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) — NIGERIA’S Abdulkadir Kure University Minna (AKUM) has deployed a sovereign, air-gapped Artificial Intelligence (AI) research laboratory, believed to be the first of its kind in the region.

The facility was developed in partnership with The Ninth Edge and is being hailed as a cutting-edge laboratory that marks a milestone for the Nigerian academic landscape while positioning AKUM at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

The deployment centres on the principle of Sovereign AI — the ability of a nation and its institutions to develop and manage AI within their own borders using domestic data and infrastructure.

By utilising an air-gapped system, AKUM ensures that sensitive research, intellectual property and national data remain completely offline and protected from external vulnerabilities.

“The successful deployment of this laboratory is a testament to AKUM’s vision of becoming a global centre of excellence,” said Prof. Mohammed Aliyu Paiko, Vice-Chancellor of AKUM.

He said the sovereign air-gapped AI lab would provide scholars and students with a secure environment to develop solutions addressing Nigeria’s unique challenges.

“This is not just an investment in technology; it is an investment in our national digital independence,” Paiko said.

The laboratory will function as a high-performance incubator where students transition from theory to industrial application.

It provides hands-on experience in managing complex, localised AI environments — skills that are in high demand across cybersecurity, finance and government sectors.

“We are honoured to have partnered with AKUM to bring this vision to life,” said Oluwatayo Winkunle, Director at The Ninth Edge.

He said by moving beyond cloud dependency, AKUM was setting a benchmark for how African universities could cultivate elite technical talent.

“This partnership ensures the next generation of Nigerian innovators is not just using AI, but mastering the infrastructure that will define the future of global industry,” Winkunle said.

An air-gapped lab is a secure computing environment physically isolated from the internet and unsecured networks, ensuring maximum protection for sensitive data or malware testing.

The presence of the lab at AKUM in Minna, Niger State, is seen as creating a significant opportunity for Nigeria to lead the continent in AI ethics, governance and model development.

— CAJ News