Canal+, Malawi meet to iron out issues over MultiChoice

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) — CANAL+ and Malawian authorities have held talks to address mutual concerns ahead of the media company’s acquisition of the MultiChoice Group.

This marks the first time a Canal+ delegation has engaged with stakeholders in the Southern African country following the French company’s acquisition in September 2025 in a deal valued at approximately US$3 billion.

Nicolas Dandoy (Chief Financial Officer for Africa), Retief Tromp (Chief Executive Officer for PayTV English Africa), Andrea Silva (Senior Advisor to the Canal+ Board) and Lloyd Momba (Executive Head of Regulatory Affairs for Southern Africa) were part of the delegation that held discussions with the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology as well as the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Chancy Gondwe, MACRA Board Chairperson, welcomed the meeting in Blantyre on Thursday as “the beginning of a new chapter.”

He also urged the broadcaster to fully comply with local regulations as it integrates into the Malawian market.

MultiChoice Malawi had previously complained about a difficult operating environment in the country and was involved in tariff disputes with MACRA that led the operator to suspend DStv services from August to December 2023.

Mayamiko Nkoloma, MACRA Director-General, raised concerns expressed by local broadcasters regarding the lack of financial benefits from the carriage of their content on DStv and GOtv platforms.

Nkoloma also appealed to Canal+ to invest in Malawi’s digital ecosystem by supporting initiatives that build local capacity and enhance digital services.

According to the regulator, Canal+ also raised concerns about piracy and what it described as an uneven playing field, noting that some competitors operate without paying regulatory fees.

Nonetheless, the company committed to continued engagement with local broadcasters on content monetisation, promoting African talent across its network of 40 countries, expanding service accessibility and creating more employment opportunities in Malawi.

Discussions between the Canal+ delegation and the Minister of ICT, Shadric Namalomba, also focused on strengthening collaboration in Malawi’s ICT sector, supporting local content development and creators, ensuring fair compensation for local broadcasters and resolving historical regulatory issues.

Canal+ offered assurances during the discussions.

“The Canal+ team expressed commitment to working collaboratively with Malawian authorities and investing in the local creative industry,” the ICT ministry said.

Malawi is among the Sub-Saharan African markets that have urged MultiChoice to review its pricing, citing the economic challenges faced by many citizens.

Earlier this month, Canal+ announced the discontinuation of the streaming service Showmax after years of losses.

It will eventually be replaced by the Canal+ app.

— CAJ News