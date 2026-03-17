Ten Evidence-Backed Pillars of Men’s Health That Stand the Test of Time

by CHERRIE BLACKMORE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MEN’S health often slips into the background until something feels off. Energy dips. Recovery slows. Motivation wavers.

The science is clear, though. Many of the changes men experience with age are not inevitable. They are influenced, sometimes profoundly, by daily habits. From hormones and muscle to mental clarity and sleep, small, consistent decisions shape how men feel, move and perform over decades, not just years.

Here are ten research-supported areas every man should keep on his radar.

Support healthy testosterone levels

Testosterone plays a critical role in muscle mass, bone density, red blood cell production, mood and sexual health. Levels naturally decline with age, but lifestyle factors matter. Resistance training, adequate dietary fat, sufficient protein, good sleep and stress management all support healthy testosterone production. Excess body fat, chronic stress and sleep deprivation are consistently linked to lower levels.

Prioritise protein for muscle preservation

Age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, begins earlier than many realise and accelerates after 40. Adequate protein intake helps maintain and repair muscle tissue, particularly when combined with strength training. Research shows higher protein intakes are especially important during ageing or calorie deficits, when muscle breakdown risk increases.

Strengthen bones through nutrition

Protein is often overlooked in bone health discussions, yet it is essential. Around one-third of bone mass is made up of collagen, a protein structure requiring amino acids. Studies indicate that higher protein intake, within a balanced diet, improves bone mineral density and reduces fracture risk, especially when calcium and vitamin D intake are sufficient.

Train for cardiovascular and functional fitness

Heart health remains a leading concern for men worldwide. Regular cardiovascular exercise improves blood pressure, cholesterol profiles and insulin sensitivity. Functional strength training supports balance, coordination and joint stability, while stretching and mobility work reduce injury risk and improve long-term movement quality.

Treat sleep as a health priority

Sleep affects almost every system in the body. Poor sleep is linked to reduced testosterone, impaired muscle recovery, weight gain, reduced cognitive performance and weakened immunity. Most adults require seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night to support hormonal balance and physical recovery.

Actively manage stress

Chronic stress elevates cortisol, a hormone that interferes with testosterone, muscle recovery, sleep quality and libido. Evidence shows that simple interventions such as daily walking, mindfulness practices, controlled breathing and regular screen breaks can significantly reduce stress markers and improve overall wellbeing.

Look after prostate and urinary health

Prostate changes become more common with age. Regular medical check-ups, adequate hydration and a diet rich in vegetables, fibre and healthy fats support urinary and prostate health. Early awareness and prevention remain key, as many prostate conditions are manageable when addressed early.

Build meals around whole foods

Diets high in ultra-processed foods are associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders and inflammation. Whole foods such as lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats provide essential nutrients that support energy, hormone function and long-term health.

Cover nutritional gaps with daily supplements

Even well-planned diets can fall short. A quality multivitamin helps support micronutrient needs linked to immune health, energy metabolism and cognitive function. Supplements are most effective when used to complement, not replace, a balanced diet.

Invest in mental and emotional wellbeing

Mental health is inseparable from physical health. Chronic anxiety and untreated emotional stress affect sleep, motivation, relationships and even cardiovascular risk. Research consistently highlights the benefits of hobbies, social connection, purposeful activity and emotional awareness in maintaining psychological resilience.

Men’s health is not about chasing youth. It is about protecting capability, independence and quality of life. When habits align with evidence, the payoff is cumulative. Strength lasts longer. Energy stays steadier. And health becomes something sustained, not repaired.

NB: Cherrie Blackmore is Head of Marketing at NPL.

– CAJ News