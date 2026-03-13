Zimbabwe Sables backed for 2027 Rugby World Cup

from DANAI MWARUMBA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) — ZIMBABWE’S national rugby team, the Sables, have received strong backing from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the government as preparations gather momentum for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The support was reaffirmed during a meeting at State House between Mnangagwa and Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa, where discussions focused on strengthening Zimbabwe’s readiness for the global showpiece.

Zimbabwe secured qualification for the tournament after winning the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda, ending a 34-year absence from the Rugby World Cup.

The Sables emerged as Africa’s regional champions, becoming the only team from the continent to qualify through the continental tournament, alongside South Africa’s Springboks, who qualify automatically as defending champions.

The meeting, organised by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union, underscored the importance of collaboration between government, sports authorities and continental rugby bodies to ensure African teams are well prepared to compete on the global stage.

Mensah commended Mnangagwa and his administration for their visible commitment to the development of rugby and the success of the national team.

“I had the honour of meeting His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and what stood out is how much the government genuinely cares about the Zimbabwe Sables and the future of rugby in the country,” Mensah said.

“The Sables have earned their place back on the world stage after 34 years. Every Zimbabwean should be proud of what these players have achieved. When government, the rugby union and Rugby Africa work together with a clear vision, the possibilities are enormous.”

Mensah emphasised that Rugby Africa would continue supporting Zimbabwe through improved high-performance structures, stronger preparation programmes and investment in the sport.

He also highlighted the potential for Zimbabwe to host more continental rugby tournaments in the future.

The meeting also stressed the broader role governments can play in supporting rugby, including investment in youth development, talent identification and sustainable competition pathways.

Also present were Steph Nel, World Rugby’s Senior High Performance Consultant for Africa, and David Gilbert, adviser to the President of Rugby Africa.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup will be held in Australia, bringing together the world’s top rugby nations.

Zimbabwe will aim to make a strong impact as it returns to the global stage with renewed national support and growing continental pride.

– CAJ News