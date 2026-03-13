Cyber threats detected at AFCON Morocco

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – KASPERSKY reported a rise in hacktivist activity, scam websites, and compromised credentials during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025–2026 in Morocco.

Kaspersky collaborated with International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and Moroccan authorities to mitigate cyber risks.

Their Digital Footprint Intelligence team identified over 2,116,000 compromised credentials and detected hacktivist attacks and fraudulent websites targeting fans and the tournament.

“Major international events present attractive targets for attackers,” said Yuliya Shlychkova, Vice President of Global Public Affairs at Kaspersky.

She emphasised public-private collaboration in combating cybercrime.

– CAJ News