Vodacom reports African 5G first with SuperUpload

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM South Africa reports the successful testing of SuperUpload, a 5G advanced technology that delivers uplink speeds of 254 Mbps, considered the first demonstration of this capability in Africa.

This reinforces Vodacom’s ongoing 5G network leadership in the country, particularly in terms of speed and performance, setting new standards for how it connects customers across the continent.

“We invest significantly in the modernisation of our network for the benefit of our customers,” said Beverly Ngwenya, Technology Director at Vodacom South Africa.

“The successful testing of SuperUpload means we can continue providing a superior 5G network experience, as the investment in our network continues to pay off. This is not just about faster uploads; it represents a fundamental shift in what mobile connectivity makes possible.”

With SuperUpload, customers experience the same lightning-fast performance on their mobile devices, enabling seamless cloud backups, rapid large file transfers and high-quality video conferencing, all without being tethered to a desk.

According to Ookla’s January 2026 Speedtest Global Index, the fastest median mobile internet speed in Africa was 124.32 Mbps in Morocco. Vodacom says SuperUpload therefore doubles this benchmark.

Ngwenya said that as 5G matures, uplink capability has become a critical differentiator.

“SuperUpload enables our network to support the most demanding modern applications with the low latency and consistent performance these applications require.”

– CAJ News