Ramaphosa urges renewed commitment to human dignity

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AS South Africa marks three decades since the adoption of its democratic Constitution, the country is being called to reflect not only on the rights it has secured but also on the work that remains to fulfil its promise.

The milestone comes as the nation prepares to observe Human Rights Day on 21 March, a day that commemorates the victims of the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960, when apartheid police opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing 69 people and injuring many others.

Speaking ahead of the commemoration, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Constitution remains more than the supreme law of the land.

“It represents a national commitment that no person should ever again be stripped of their dignity or humanity. The advancement of human dignity is one of the most fundamental values in our Constitution,” Ramaphosa said.

“It is the foundation upon which rights such as equality, freedom from discrimination, education, healthcare and a safe environment are built.”

He noted that human dignity in South Africa’s constitutional framework is not an abstract ideal but a practical right embedded in daily life.

Through laws, public institutions and court decisions, the state is required to protect and advance the dignity of all citizens.

Since the advent of democracy in 1994, the government says significant progress has been made in restoring dignity to millions of South Africans.

Expanded access to water, electricity, healthcare, education and social grants has improved living conditions for many communities previously excluded under apartheid.

Programmes supporting children — including child support grants, early childhood development initiatives, fee-free schooling, school nutrition schemes and financial aid for higher education — have also played a key role in advancing dignity and opportunity.

Housing delivery, infrastructure development and social services have further helped reduce poverty and improve quality of life for families across the country.

Yet, Ramaphosa acknowledged that the promise of the Constitution remains unfinished. Persistent poverty, unemployment and inequality continue to undermine the full realisation of human dignity.

To address these challenges, the government is focusing on economic recovery, investment and infrastructure development aimed at expanding job creation and improving essential services.

As the country commemorates Human Rights Day, South Africans are being urged to recommit themselves to the values of the Constitution and to the ongoing effort to build a society where dignity, equality and justice are realities for all.

– CAJ News