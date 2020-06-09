Vandals stall Mahareng School reopening

by GENEVIEVE KGAFE-MASHAMBA

SHARPEVILLE, (CAJ News) – AS schools around the country reopened on

Monday, the Mahareng Secondary in Sharpville was an exception for the wrong reasons.

This follows vandalism during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The vandalism of the school in Tshepiso phase 4 left it without key facilities.

“Mahareng was badly vandalised during the lockdown. There is basically no toilets or electricity,” Pheelo Metsing, the Sedibeng East District Director (Acting), lamented.

The official said the Education Department was looking at providing an industrial generator and repair the toilets for both educators and learners.

The destruction of schools has been a headache for communities and authorities during the lockdown that started at the end of March.

More than 1 500 schools have been vandalized and equipment stolen.

The Education Department had been avoiding the delivery of personal protective equipment and sanitizers to schools in fear of them being stolen.

Minister Angie Motsekga welcomed the arrest of 44 suspects in the Gauteng Province.

– CAJ News