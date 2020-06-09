Vandals stall Mahareng School reopening

by GENEVIEVE KGAFE-MASHAMBA
SHARPEVILLE, (CAJ News) – AS schools around the country reopened on
Monday, the Mahareng Secondary in Sharpville was an exception for the  wrong reasons.

This follows vandalism during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The vandalism of the school in Tshepiso phase 4 left it without key  facilities.

“Mahareng was badly vandalised during the lockdown. There is basically  no toilets or electricity,” Pheelo Metsing, the Sedibeng East District  Director (Acting), lamented.

The official said the Education Department was looking at providing an  industrial generator and repair the toilets for both educators and  learners.

The destruction of schools has been a headache for communities and  authorities during the lockdown that started at the end of March.

More than 1 500 schools have been vandalized and equipment stolen.

The Education Department had been avoiding the delivery of personal  protective equipment and sanitizers to schools in fear of them being  stolen.

Minister Angie Motsekga welcomed the arrest of 44 suspects in the  Gauteng Province.

– CAJ News

