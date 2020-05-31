Resist revenge but leave all in Jehovah’s hands

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

A MAJORITY of people will never appreciate no matter how much good you do for them.

Such kinds of people only remember the mistakes you commit and merely the bad things you do.

A human being is never good at all!

Of all creatures in the world, I find people being the most difficult sucker to co-exist with.

Where there is peace, love and harmony as released by the spirit of Jehovah, wicked people always want to see conflict, friction and antagonism.

Just like witches and wizards, the aforementioned kinds of people, treat them well, show them love, feed them when they are hungry, clothe them when they are naked but tomorrow these very same people will turn against you.

Pay school fees for their children when they are jobless, forgive them of every offence against you and show them compassion but tomorrow, they will rebel against you.

They usually come to you in sheep’s clothing yet inwardly they are ferocious wolves.

If you dare say out anything regarding their wickedness, they viciously complain and accusing you of being unfair.

Wicked people do not want to be exposed at all, but equally, they would want to be given undeserved praise and glory.

The only time a human being is good is when he or she is asleep.

Sleeping is always important because it directly affects one’s mental and physical health, including one’s productivity, emotional balance, brain and heart health, immune system, creativity, vitality, and even one’s weight.

In some cases, even when asleep a human being will never be trusted at all because that is when some start dreaming about their evil schemes.

Nevertheless, I have some good news for you brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers.

I appeal to every one of you who love Jehovah not to revenge whatever bad things these cruel, arrogant and wicked people have done to you.

The good news this True Gospel has always consistently preached is to avoid revenge but turning the other cheek and leaving everything in the hands of Jehovah.

This True Gospel I’m preaching here is confirmed in Romans 12:19 of the New Living Translation. It states, “Dear friends, never take revenge. Leave that to the righteous anger of God. For the Scriptures say, “I will take revenge; I will pay them back (evildoers).”

Isaiah 26:4 of the Berean Study Bible also supports this True Gospel, stating, “The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still (calm).”

People of God, let us not forget that people will always be people while Yahweh remains Jehovah.

While human beings might be biased, crooked, unfair, easily influenced, partisan and discriminatory, I plead with you all the time to trust Jehovah because He is the only one who is ever holy, sacred, faultless, blameless and sinless.

Fellow brethren, continue doing good all the time because our heavenly Father, Jehovah God will definitely remember you because He is not racist, discriminatory, biased, partisan, sexist, chauvinistic nor homophobic.

Hebrews 6:10 of the New International Version reads: “God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them.”

It is always advisable to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in humans because people habitually change now and then just like weather or chameleon.

Psalm 118:8 of the English Standard Version states: “It is better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in man.”

The book of Isaiah 26:4 of the New American Standard Bible complements: “Trust in the LORD forever, For in GOD the LORD, we have an everlasting Rock.”

May I also take this opportunity to encourage each one of you out there to never to get tired of doing righteousness because Jehovah shall remember your good works.

Galatians 6:9 of the New International Version supports this: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

Remember, Jehovah is not human, who change colours nor lie. According to Numbers 23:19 of the New International Version attests this teaching I’m sharing with you.

“God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

