Crooks ambush weak Africa cyber systems

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THERE is growing concern over the prevalence of criminals preying on the lack of cyber security culture in Africa.

This has prompted experts to host a virtual security culture event aimed at empowering businesses with vital tech skills and knowledge in establishing a crucial cyber security awareness culture in the African continent, to protect users from coronavirus (COVID-19) scams and beyond.

Cyber security awareness training organisation, KnowBe4 Africa, and Cyber Security Africa are hosting the event, scheduled for June 11.

Industry experts from across Africa will convene under the aegis of the Africa Cyber Security Culture Conference 2020 to discuss key trends and topics relevant to cyber security on the continent.

Chief information security officers (CISOs), experts and decision makers from across some of the continent’s most prominent brands will participate.

“This conference is all about the human element with an African focus,” explained Anna Collard, Managing Director of KnowBe4 Africa.

“There are differences in the way that people in Africa respond to cyber security awareness campaigns and how much they know about cybersecurity risk.”

The expert warned businesses with the weakest link would always be the most attractive target.

This makes employee education and a security-driven culture important considering if people understand the risks and recognise the signs, they are the organisation’s best defence.

Collard said cyber criminals were attracted to companies with low levels of awareness or lacked visible security strategies.

This, the executive said, inspired the development of the Africa Cyber Security Culture Conference 2020.

“It is completely focused on how organisations can define, measure and enhance their security culture,” Collard disclosed.

The entirely virtual event will run for half a day.

“Panellists and speakers will be offering pointed insights into this topic. We wanted this event to be as relevant and practical as possible,” according to Collard.

The Rise of Security Culture, a study by Forrester Consulting, found that 94 percent of respondents felt a security culture was essential for business success.

It is also critical for reputation, process, governance, risk and compliance.

A security culture is also viewed as the final moment determining whether a hack will succeed or fail.

This is especially critical during the current pandemic where remote workers are being targeted by an increase in COVID-19 themed phishing attacks and scams.

– CAJ News