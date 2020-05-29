China’s Vivo expands presence in SA market

by MTHULISI SIBANDA
JOHANNESBURG – BOUYED by what it has hailed as a successful six months in South Africa, Chinese headquartered consumer electronics  company, Vivo, is introducing two new handsets in the local market.

The Y12 and Y30 are set to launch in the local market in July as the firm outlines ambitious plans to be one of the leading brands.

“Vivo plans to provide South African consumers with a user experience  beyond expectations through technology and innovative, trendsetting  products,” said Jeff Cao, Vivo South Africa Chief Executive Officer.

He disclosed Vivo’s lofty ambitions.

“Within three years, the company plans to sit in the top tier segment of  cell phone brands in SA,” Cao said.

It currently occupies the entry-level segment.

The launch of the two smartphones comes months after the introduction of the Y11 and Y91C by Vivo, the world’s sixth-largest smartphone maker.

With a design said to be inspired by nature, the Y12 is available in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red.

It packs an artificial intelligence (AI) super-wide-angle camera and 8MP front camera.

The Y30 features a 13 MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture; a second 8 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture; a third 2 MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2 MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The front camera also sports an 8 MP camera.

Vivo has over 200 million users in 30 markets globally.

It features offline retail stores in over 1 000 cities worldwide.

Another Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, is a dominant force in the  South African market, alongside South Korean powerhouse, Samsung.

– CAJ News

Short URL: http://cajnewsafrica.com/?p=34320

Posted by on May 29 2020. Filed under Cloud Computing, Gadgets & Reviews, Mobile & Telecoms, Technology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Connect to CAJ News on Facebook

Connect to CAJ News on Facebook

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Photo Gallery

Log in
All material © CAJ News Africa. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.