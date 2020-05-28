Williams loses extra kilos, wins captaincy

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LOSING some unwanted kilos and gaining the club’s captaincy!

The past two months have been eventful for SuperSport United goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, despite the beautiful game coming to a standstill because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Days after being confirmed of the Pretoria-based side following the departure of Dean Furman, the Bafana Bafana goal minder disclosed how he had managed to shed some weight to ensure he was in top shape should the league resume.

“When lockdown started I weighed 86 (kilogrammes). At this moment, I weigh 82,” he revealed in an interview.

Williams told CAJ News Africa he aimed to shed a further 2kg as the lockdown proves a blessing in disguise in his quest to maintain his athleticism.

“The running we are doing (under lockdown) is contributing to that. I also changed my mindset. I try by all means not to lay all day and it’s helped. I would love to weigh 80 (kg) and maintain it,” the 1,84 metre tall goalkeeper said.

The 28-year-old explained the benefits of a goalkeeper keeping their weight under watch in line with the demands of the game.

“Being much lighter helps one’s movement around the box. I can jump higher. I can be a sweeper-keeper as I can move faster.”

He disclosed past tribulations that came with carrying extra kilos.

“When I was at my heaviest, I could feel that I wasn’t moving quickly around the box. I was getting tired after every action and it had a huge impact on me picking up injuries,” Williams disclosed.

Before the onset of the lockdown, Williams was an ever-present as the last line of SuperSport United’s defence.

He played in all of the team’s 31 matches, including 24 in the league and four in the title-winning MTN 8 campaign.

The three-time league champions rewarded him with the captaincy after Furman’s return to England was recently confirmed.

That represents a massive leap from his amateur days at Shatterprufe Rovers in the Gelvandale area of his Port Elizabeth homeland, until his SuperSport debut in 2010.

He divulged that teammates knew he was all along being groomed to eventually take over when Furman departed.

“Everyone has been supportive and happy for me,” he said.

“I feel honored and it’s obviously a dream come true to lead this wonderful team. My main goal is to one day win the league but any success would be great,” said the player capped 13 times by his country.

While he is eager to get back to action, he acknowledged the threat posed by COVID-19.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the further prohibition of sports despite South Africa easing into Level 3 of the lockdown. The government imposed the restrictions in late March.

“The president knows best. We just need to continue following protocol and staying safe and healthy. Footballers need to stay fit and ready as the league could resume anytime,” Williams concluded.

Coach Kaitano Tembo’s side was third on the 16-team Absa Premiership, with 40 points, eight behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

– CAJ News