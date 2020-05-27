Huawei confirms Google Mobile Services alternative

by TINTSWALO BALOYI
JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) SOUTH Africa’s financial services sector and consumers are to benefit from Entersekt’s technical integration with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

Entersekt is an innovator of mobile-first fintech solutions, whose integration with HMS was announced on Tuesday.

HMS is an alternative to Google Mobile Services, a collection of applications and application programming interfaces that are typically pre-installed on Android phones and tablets.

Entersekt has fast-tracked work on its mobile software development kit (SDK) to facilitate push messaging and ensure that consumers could continue to bank and transact securely after upgrading to newly manufactured Huawei mobile devices.

The fintech provider holds an 80 percent share of the South African digital banking authentication market and counts major overseas banks as customers too.

“Our engineers report that the integration effort ran very smoothly, with proactive support and collaboration from Huawei,” said Dewald Nolte, Chief Commercial Officer at Entersekt.

Nolte said as a global fintech company that pioneered phone-as-a-token, out-of-band push authentication, and the de facto market standard in South Africa, it was “110 percent” committed to keeping end-users of digital payments and financial services safe.

“Our work with Huawei is testament to this,” Nolte said.

The partnership benefits South African consumers significantly, as existing apps from Absa, Nedbank, and Old Mutual can be optimized for new Huawei devices.
Likun Zhao, Huawei Consumer Business Group Southern Africa vice president disclosed they would be able to add Capitec Bank to the suite of banking apps HUAWEI AppGallery currently offers.

HUAWEI AppGallery is available in 170 countries, has 400 million monthly active users, and features apps from 13 million developers around the world.

“We are thrilled to have Entersekt as an HMS partner” Zhao said.

– CAJ News

