Ex-Lesotho PM must stand trial for wife’s murder

from TSOANELO MOKHAHLANE in Maseru, Lesotho

MASERU, (CAJ News) – A HUMAN rights organisation is demanding that the former Lesotho Prime Minister be tried for the murder of his wife despite his resignation.

Amnesty International believes Thomas Thabane’s resignation last week should not be a license to immunity over alleged complicity in the murder of late wife, Lipolelo Thabane, and the attempted murder of her acquaintance, Thato Sebolla, three years ago.

Despite having resigned from his position, Thabane is said to remain a powerful figure in Lesotho’s political scene.

“The wheels of justice have not turned fast enough in this scandalous case while Thabane was in power – they must do so now,” Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, said.

Lipolelo was gunned down in June 2017 while she was driving home outside the capital, Maseru.

She was driving with Sebolla, who was also shot but survived.

Thabane, together with his current wife, Maesaiah Thabane, is facing charges related to the murder and attempted murder.

There are concerns over the safety and security of witnesses.

An individual considered a key witness has died in mysterious circumstances.

Others have fled the country after allegedly receiving death threats.

Human rights groups have called on authorities to ensure the probe identified everyone responsible for masterminding the murder of the ex-Prime Minister’s wife.

“All suspected perpetrators must be brought to justice in fair trials,” Muchena said.

Thabane took office on the month of his wife’s murder.

He was elected following a vote of no confidence in Pakalitha Mosisili.

– CAJ News