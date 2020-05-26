EverydayGigs assures daily data for MTN users

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EVERYDAY Gigs, the first-to-market data solution in South Africa, has been launched to ensure hassle-free and cost-effective data solution for MTN customers.

MTN clients, who are guaranteed daily connectivity, are now able to purchase 1GB of data for one day for R29 or pay R149 upfront for a daily allocation of 1GB of data every day for seven days.

This amounts to R21 for 1GB a day.

For high-data prepaid usage, customers can purchase a 30GB monthly bundle for just R499 once off and get an allocation of 1GB data every day for 30 days. This amounts to a total of 30GB over 30 days, priced at only R16 per day.

Customers who opt for the R699 package will get 2GB every day for 30 days.

“Our aim with EverydayGigs is to keep our customers connected at all times,” Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive Head for Corporate Affairs, MTN SA, said.

“Customers won’t need to worry if they deplete all their data in one day as they will just get more the next day – giving all our customers a sense of security with a guarantee that they will be connected again tomorrow without the worry of finding money to purchase another bundle.”

MTN EverydayGigs also offers customers the option to personalise their purchase in line with their usage needs and budget.

Customers can get a range of personalised EverydayGigs bundles available via the USSD code *142#, based on their specific usage behavior

“This is the first offer of this kind, at these prices, in the South African market. MTN EverydayGigs is just another innovation aimed at enabling all South Africans to access a modern, connected life,” O’Sullivanconcluded.

– CAJ News