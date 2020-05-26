Avon Justine digital recruitment boosts e-commerce boom

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL beauty and personal care company, Avon Justine, is embarking on a recruitment campaign to assist those in need of extra income and the unemployed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Through the digital drive, the company is leveraging its expertise of about 130 years in the direct selling business, in line with its efforts to empower women through an earning opportunity.

In an unstable economy with rising living costs and cutbacks on jobs, Avon Justine is providing entrepreneurial opportunities for all South Africans, regardless of their educational or financial standing.

This has become essential as the outbreak of COVID-19 and the implementation of the lockdown in South Africa and elsewhere is threatening the livelihood of millions of people.

Business for South Africa (B4SA) estimates that over 1 million employees will swell the ranks of the unemployed due to depressed economic activity locally.

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director for Avon Justine Turkey, Middle East and Africa, said the implementation of the nationwide lockdown and requirements for social distancing had become the catalyst that has spurred the growth and boom of the e-commerce industry in South Africa.

“The launch of Avon Justine recruitment drive comes at an opportune time for aspiring micro-entrepreneurs as it will provide them with the opportunity to leverage the reach and ubiquity of online services and digital platforms,” he said.

Avon Justine Beauty Entrepreneurs have an opportunity to earn up to 30 percent of everything they sell, including hand sanitisers, beauty, fashion and home and other essential products from the safety of their homes.

Aspiring and existing Avon Justine Beauty Entrepreneurs can open their own online store without incurring any capital outlay and personalise it within Avon Justine’s corporate identity guidelines.

“We take comfort in the fact that aspiring Beauty Entrepreneurs will now reap the benefits of the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry, and will get the opportunity to sell affordable and world-class beauty products safely and conveniently from the comfort of their homes,” Mareletse said.

In line with the lockdown, Avon Justine’s digital recruitment supports its Beauty Entrepreneurs to continue working safely from the comfort of their homes, digitally.

Enabling them to effectively market their business whilst continuing to interact with their customers and managing their teams to thrive.

Avon Justine customers have the option of placing orders on the Avon or Justine website to have their orders directly delivered to their doorstep.

– CAJ News