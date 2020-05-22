MTN, partners tackle child abuse online

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A PARTNERSHIP by a mobile network operator and a charity firm to promote the protection of children online in Africa has received major support from a cyber security company.

This is part of Adaptive Mobile Security has confirmed support to MTN’s Child Online Protection programme, which was recently launched in partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF).

Adaptive Mobile Security’s continued efforts to protect mobile networks and their subscribers from all global mobile security threats, MTN is the first Africa-wide telecommunications company to partner with the IWF.

In the case of the MTN’s Child Online Protection Programme, AdaptiveMobile Security’s web protection solution provides detailed reporting of categories and volume of child abuse-related threats affecting the MTN network.

It actively blocks malicious uniform resource locators (URLs) that have been blacklisted by the IWF.

This effectively stops the spread of child abuse content.

“We are delighted to support MTN’s Child Online Protection Programme and to partner with an operator whose commitment to the global community by actively seeking to end all forms of violence against children must be lauded,” Brian Collins, AdaptiveMobile Security Chief Executive Officer, said.

Adaptive Mobile Security has been members of the IWF since 2006.

Collins said with most countries mobile phone penetration now exceeding 100 percent, mobile networks were more critical than ever as they formed a pervasive component of almost every part of society.

MTN is lauded for a zero-tolerance approach to abuse and exploitation, including that of children.

– CAJ News