IoT gets SA safely back to business

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A SET of digital solutions is anticipated to ensure the safety of employees and customers of South African businesses that are reopening following a lockdown against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) are central to these solutions.

“As many businesses start planning a return to work after lockdown, we must ensure that we all play our part in limiting the spread of

COVID-19,” Peter Malebye, the Managing Executive for IoT at Vodacom Business, said.

He added, “We want to support businesses by providing the tools

necessary to not only improve health and safety but also to comply with guidelines and regulations that have been set by the Presidency.”

The government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has set out strict and

official guidelines for companies going back to work that include firm

hygiene procedures and social distancing.

The solutions are delivered as a platform that officials believe can be

integrated into existing infrastructure, such as cameras and include

Vodacom PPE (personal protective equipment) Monitoring, Social

Distancing Monitoring Technology and Thermal Cameras.

These solutions, according to Vodacom, have been designed to support the wide range of industries on the front line of South Africa’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those looking to prepare for when current restrictions are eased.

The technology is said to have been developed in different tiers to make it easily accessible and can be scaled as and when required.

South Africa had 17 200 cases and 312 deaths at the time of publication.

– CAJ News