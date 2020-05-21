Huawei condemns latest ‘bullying’ by the US

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI is opposing latest restrictions against the company by the United States (US) government.

The concern by the Chinese-headquartered company follows the amendments made by the US Department of Commerce to its foreign direct product rule targeting Huawei specifically.

Huawei said its addition to the Entity List on May 16, was without justification.

The company, in a statement, said since that time, and despite the fact that a number of key industrial and technological elements were made unavailable to it, Huawei had remained committed to complying with all US government rules and regulations.

“At the same time, we have fulfilled our contractual obligations to customers and suppliers, and have survived and forged ahead against all odds,” Huawei stated.

“Nevertheless, in its relentless pursuit to tighten its stranglehold on our company, the US government has decided to proceed and completely ignore the concerns of many companies and industry associations.”

Huawei lamented the US restrictions as arbitrary and pernicious and threatening to undermine the entire industry worldwide.

“This new rule will impact the expansion, maintenance, and continuous operations of networks worth hundreds of billions of dollars that we have rolled out in more than 170 countries.”

The rule is also projected to impact communications services for the more than 3 billion people who use Huawei products and services worldwide.

“To attack a leading company from another country, the US government has intentionally turned its back on the interests of Huawei’s customers and consumers. This goes against the US government’s claim that it is motivated by network security,” Huawei stated.

According to Huawei, the decision by the Donald Trump government did not just affect Huawei but would have a serious impact on a wide number of global industries.

“In the long run, this will damage the trust and collaboration within the global semiconductor industry which many industries depend on, increasing conflict and loss within these industries.”

Huawei accused the US of leveraging its own technological strengths to crush companies outside its own borders.

“This will only serve to undermine the trust international companies place in US technology and supply chains. Ultimately, this will harm US interests.”

The Chinese company stated it was undertaking a comprehensive examination of this new rule, which it expects would affect its business inevitably.

“We will try all we can to seek a solution. We hope that our customers and suppliers will continue to stand with us and minimize the impact of this discriminatory rule,” Huawei concluded.

Huawei is seen as a victim of the long running economic spat between China and the US.

– CAJ News