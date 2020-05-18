No distractions in Morena’s road to recovery

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THAPELO Morena is so focused on his recovery from a career-threatening injury such that he does not want the extra load of media interviews distracting him from his goal.

The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana fullback is working his way back to fitness after an ankle fracture sustained in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 fixture that The Brazilians eventually won 1-0.

Morena also suffered ligament damage on the right ankle in that Tshwane derby against SuperSport United.

He has apparently made steady progress behind the scenes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown and recently had his cast removed.

This is a critical phase in the route of the Randfotein-born player’s recovery.

Sundowns have confirmed the 26-year-old is currently not entertaining interactions with the press amid the final push to complete recovery.

“He has asked to be excused from interviews to focus on his recovery,” Mashupi Nkgadima, the Brazilians Communications Manager, told CAJ News.

Morena has nonetheless taken to social media to offer glimpses of his progress during the lockdown.

“Play your role so we can come back sooner and stronger,” he stated, urging the public to comply with lockdown restrictions imposed by government to control the spread of the virus.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic right back-cum-winger, capped five times by Bafana, has been one of the defending league champions’ most consistent performers in recent seasons.

Before his injury setback, he had featured in 29 matches across the league (two goals, three assists) and the domestic cup competitions as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League (two goals, one assist).

– CAJ News