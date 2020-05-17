Faith is the ultimate link to Jehovah God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

BACK in the days when I was ignorant in the things of Jehovah God, I used to believe that for my destiny to be achieved, I must consult a pastor or any religious leader.

That belief, worsened by lack of knowledge of scriptures, was absolute rubbish. False teachings from counterfeit men and women of God motivated this hogwash thinking.

I was not alone in that situation of gospel amateurism. These bogus leaders continue deceiving a majority in the world’s population of 8 billion into submission. They make people believe only through them alone can Jehovah’s attention be triggered.

This deception is religious fraud.

Now that I know the truth, I will never let any human being deceive me neither my family. Even the devil himself cannot hoodwink me.

I’m more than ever much spiritually mature in the things of Jehovah.

I have tested the faith I’m talking about. I have walked in it, used it, ate it, slept it, drank it and finally called upon Jehovah Himself.

Jehovah God responded positively without anyone claiming ownership of His presence came because of them (so-called men and women of God.)

You too – can also hear directly from Jehovah if you believe wholeheartedly.

Today, I have become the priest of my family. If any of my children fall sick, I personally lay hands on them and immediately they get healed.

Mark 16:17-18 of the Berean Study Bible says: “…..and these signs will accompany those who believe: In My name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will pick up snakes with their hands, and if they drink any deadly poison, it will not harm them; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will be made well.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, what you need right now in order to hear directly from the creator of heaven and earth, who is Jehovah God, is faith in Him and Jesus Christ.

Without this kind of faith I’m preaching in this True Gospel, it is impossible to please Jehovah.

Hebrews 11:6 of the New International Version attests this True Gospel I’m sharing with you: “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”

This is why at some point our Lord Jesus Christ openly told one blind-man called Rabbon on Mark 10:52 of the English Standard Version: “Go your way; your faith has made you well,” while the New Living Translation says: “Go, for your faith has healed you.”

Faith connects you to Jehovah.

However, I have realised that even in the family, when you become the first one to know Jehovah while the majority are yet to know Him, you are dismissed or labelled as fake.

Interestingly, when one has received the truth about a true Jehovah, sometimes one becomes rebellious in most things that people of this world would want one to do for them.

This is why at some stage, three brave men comprising Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, defied king Nebuchadnezzar’s false teachings that required his subjects worship golden image instead of a true God.

These three men vehemently rejected this stupid call from a hood-winker, who deceived almost everyone into believing his golden image was now a God.

Read the book of Daniel 3:16-18 and see what men of faith do when they are asked to worship what is not right.

“16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter. 17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.

“18 But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.”

Normally the rejection of a false god angers those that blindly believe in the fake deity. It is not surprising today that ‘baby’ believers become angry on behalf of their fake church founder or pastor when openly challenged for wrongly interpreting the gospel.

Now, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, who had known a true Jehovah, vehemently rejected worshipping a golden image they were required bow down to.

Your golden god image today is your fake pastor, greed bishop, false prophet and other church elders that always wanted you to bow down to church founders instead of Jehovah God.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, if you believe in this true Jehovah, today, Yahwe can also liberate you from these false religions just like the one for king Nebuchadnezzar.

Psalm 50:15 of the New International Version says: “……and call on me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor me.”

When you have faith in this true Jehovah, whenever you call upon Him, just like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego did as they were about to be thrown into the furnace of fire for refusing to worship a golden god image, indeed Jehovah God came down to their rescue.

So, brethren, I urge you to abandon those false churches and their leaders.

Jehovah God shall appear to you the same way He appeared to the uncompromising Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego when they defied a false god.

Hearing from Jehovah does not require anybody to help you. It is faith, then action, which is calling upon Jehovah. Do not be deceived or enslaved to think Jehovah will not hear you if you are not in those misleading churches.

That is false.

Jeremiah 33:3 of the New International Version reads: “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.”

This clearly shows that Jehovah dissuading us from running to pastors, bishops or elders and deacons for solution.

Instead, Jehovah God says “Call to me and I will answer you.”

This clearly shows Jehovah is not far from you provided you know the truth.

Lack of information is the main challenge driving the majority of believers being abused by the devil. They do so thinking their actions are for God.

This is why when you seek something from God, in many cases no answer comes. Quit therefore those false religions you initially thought were the ones with Jehovah.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen! –

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika