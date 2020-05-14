P40 lite tipped to be a hit with SA youth

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) –THE Huawei P40 lite, to be launched in South Africa next Monday, is earmarked to be the favourite smartphone for youth in the country.

This is thanks to a number of features the Chinese-headquartered

manufacturer has identified ahead of its introduction in one of the

continent’s biggest mobile markets.

Among the features Huawei believe stand out in the P40 lite is the 48MP Quad artificial intelligence (AI) camera for vivid, clear super

high-resolution (HiRes) photos, an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP Bokeh lens.

The 48MP main camera uses 4-in-1 Light Fusion technology to drive light into the lens for HiRes photos.

“This is ideal for capturing nature-centric photos, like the beautiful

red, orange and pink sunsets we are often treated to in South Africa,” according to Huawei.

The smartphone also boasts Huawei’s 6.4-inch Punch FullView Display with a wide colour gamut and a big screen-to-body ratio of 90,6 percent.

The P40 lite also features the GPU Turbo technology.

Equipped with 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage, it also comes with a large 4200mAh battery and a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge charger capable of charging the battery from empty to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

The P40 lite comes with Huawei’s app store, Huawei AppGallery.

It is Huawei’s second phone in South Africa to come with the Huawei

Mobile Service (HMS) ecosystem.

– CAJ News