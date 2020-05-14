COVID-19: Returning Zimbabweans branded criminals

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – MORE than 100 Zimbabweans that have returned from neighbouring countries as part of measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) are reportedly wanted for crimes committed before they fled their home country.

Authorities announced the suspects would be hauled before the courts to answer to the charges upon finishing the three-week quarantine period they are currently undergoing.

More than 3 000 Zimbabweans are back in the country, mostly from Botswana and South Africa.

A majority – a total of 1 607- have either voluntarily left South Africa or have been deported.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the Zimbabwe national police spokesperson, told media the law enforcers were profiling the suspects pending their trials.

He could not specify as to what crimes the returnees allegedly committed.

It is also believed some suspects also committed crimes in neighbouring countries.

“A lot of information is coming through in relation to the nature of the crimes committed,” Nyathi said.

According to police, the province of Bulawayo has the highest number of suspected fugitives, with 30.

Zimbabweans have been returning home in droves since the outbreak of COVID-19 in neighbouring countries.

South Africa is the most impacted by the virus in Sub-Saharan Africa, with over 10 000 cases and more than 200 deaths.

The country is home to thousands of Zimbabweans that have over the past two decades fled economic and political problems.

Zimbabwe has confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19.

Four people have died.

– CAJ News