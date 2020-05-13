Club owner Tanda Tavaruva mourned

from WELLINGTON TONI in Masvingo, Zimbabwe

MASVINGO, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe football fraternity is mourning the death of prominent businessman, Tanda ‘Mhunga’ Tavaruva.

The bus operator was founder of Premiership side, Masvingo United, and lower-tier side, Gutu Leopards Football Club.

He passed on at the age of 84 after complications from diabetes and hypertension.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) paid tribute to Tavaruva.

“ZIFA has been left shocked, to a point of no words, by the passing on of, the great Masvingo United owner and financier,” said ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo.

“Here is a man who defined football not only in Masvingo but in Zimbabwe. His passion for the game, for the upliftment of his society and the creation of employment defined his life.”

“We cannot mention the Premier Soccer League, and indeed Zimbabwean football, without mentioning Tanda. It will be a travesty of justice, one that we can never be forgiven for,” the ZIFA head said.

Kamambo paid tribute to the deceased for empowering communities in the ancient city through his involvement in football and his transport and farming businesses.

“He lived for the game, loved the game and most importantly ensured it contributed to the welfare of thousands of workers and families in and around Masvingo through his transport and farming business and football investments.”

The death of Tavaruva comes at a time of serious efforts to revive Masvingo United.

It is now participating in the first division.

– CAJ News