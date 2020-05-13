Aid workers receive connectivity against Boko Haram

from AHMED OBAFEMI in Maiduguri, Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, (CAJ News) – EFFORTS to fight the insurgency in northeast Nigeria have received a major boost after an international organisation provided data connectivity and security communications services to about 3 000 aid workers.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETS) rolled out the connections since the beginning of the year, to the benefit of 95 organisations.

Some 15 United Nations (UN) agencies and 80 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) benefitted from the initiative.

Throughout April, the ETS programmed 22 radios for humanitarian responders to improve the communication between staff in the region that is bearing the brunt of the conflict perpetrated by the Boko Haram.

The ETS team meanwhile will commence the deployment and installation of the hybrid solar-based power system when coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions are eased.

The much-anticipated project is aimed to provide a more reliable yet sustainable power supply for humanitarians who currently rely on fossil-fueled generators.

ETS has postponed its activities, including field missions and training sessions, due to travel restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in northeast Nigeria.

“The outbreak has also led to delays in staff recruitment and deployment,” ETS stated in a statement.

The ETS is slightly over 59 percent funded of the total US$2,95 million required to carry out its projects in 2020.

– CAJ News