Scores killed in CAR ethnic clashes

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – RECENT inter-communal violence has left at least 27 people dead and caused over 2 000 people to flee their homes northeast of the Central African Republic (CAR).

At least 56 others have been injured following the violence in the town of Ndélé, located in the Bamingui-Bangoran Prefecture (Province).

Ten attacks against humanitarian organisations have been recorded since the beginning of the month.

Since January, 27 incidents against humanitarian organisations including the killing of a humanitarian worker and the theft of four vehicles have been reported in Ndélé.

The number of incidents per month spiked from one in January to nine in April.

“The situation on the ground is unbearable,” said Denise Brown, the humanitarian coordinator for CAR.

She said women and children were particularly exposed and bore the brunt of the protracted crisis.

“The attacks against the population and the humanitarian community have to stop,” Brown said.

The envoy had travelled to Ndélé to see first-hand the situation of civilians and humanitarian workers and to engage with local counterparts.

She said in some areas of the CAR, the population had been forced twice to flee violence.

“The only way for them to return to their homes and remain safe in their community is a cessation of the conflict,” she said.

CAR communities have in recent years been under siege from militant groups fighting on religious lines for the control of the country. Rebel groups are violating a peace accord signed in 2019.

– CAJ News