First division top scorer twice breaks own target

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN a local professional league infamous for a scarcity of proven goal scorers across its two tiers, the exploits of the Glad Africa Championship’s leading marksman, Abednego Mosiatlhaga, reads like a fairytale.

The Ajax Cape Town winger reveals in an interview how his hunger for goals led him to break his target- twice – and catapult the Urban Warriors to the verge of a return to the Absa Premiership.

Ajax are at the summit of the first division largely thanks to the 16 goals scored by the 25-year-old Mosiatlhaga.

“Actually, when the season started, I targeted ten goals. I just wanted to be on a double-digit,” the Number 11 disclosed in an interview with CAJ News.

“When I scored ten, I told myself and I could do even better, then I set myself a target of 15. After I reached 15, the sky was the limit,” the former Bidvest Wits player added.

Mosiatlhaga’s targets say a lot about his confidence in a league synonymous with strikers who do not usually divulge the number of goals they aim to score, claiming this would put them under pressure.

Before the league went on a break because of the lockdown against the coronavirus, Ajax had six games to wrap up a highly probable title and for their leading striker to add to his tally.

“I don’t know how many more I will score in the last six games but for now I have exceeded, went above my target. My target was ten and anything above that is just God’s grace. I’m so happy with myself. I believe I can still do more in the upcoming games,” he said.

Mosiatlhaga believes he and the Cape Town outfit can overcome the frustration of a lack of action for weeks and make a return to the elite league after two successive seasons in the first division.

“I am confident that when we get back, I will still be able to do what I did before the disaster. Of course, when we get back it won’t be the same in terms of fitness levels and the physical aspect of the game but I believe that gradually I can still continue from where I left off.”

At the time of the COVID-19 enforced break, Ajax were on 48 points, seven ahead of second-placed Swallows FC.

“We know how much this will mean to Ajax, not just the players but everyone who works at the club. Our lives will be impacted by this success which we are heading towards. We are still confident and excited that when we get back, we will just finish things,” Mosiatlhaga said.

He credited the team’s success this campaign to experienced personnel such as Rooi Mahamutsa, Mosadi, skipper Isaac Nhlapo and Eleazor Rodgers.

“They have kept the spirit alive. They have helped the boys to stay focused,” he said.

“It’s been amazing. I thought it (mood) was gonna be dead but the guys are still focused. We just can’t wait to get back and do what is expected of us.”

The striker however, warned against complacency.

“We need to remain focused. We haven’t achieved anything yet,” Mosiatlhaga concluded.

– CAJ News