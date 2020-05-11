Dozens dead in worst Rwanda flooding

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – AT least 65 people have been killed after heavy rains in Rwanda.

It is the worst such crisis to affect the East Africa country in two years.

Heavy rains have in recent days triggered floods, landslides and is causing severe damage.

As of this past weekend, besides the deaths, more than 90 houses had been destroyed north of the country.

Five bridges had been damaged in the region.

There has been widespread damage to crops across the north, west and southern provinces.

Heavy rains are projected for the country in the coming days, raising fears of more casualties and damage to crops and infrastructure.

Rwanda has experienced these harsh conditions in recent months.

Lightning strikes and heavy rain which triggered flooding and landslides in the capital, Kigali, along with other parts of the country left some 13 people dead in February.

In 2018, Rwanda was among several East African countries battered by floods that left over 500 people dead.

Some 200 of these deaths were recorded in Rwanda. Over 10 000 houses were destroyed.

This death toll was the highest among affected countries.

Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Uganda were also affected.

Record rainfall reported in these countries surpassing various records set during the 1950s.

– CAJ News