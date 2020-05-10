SA begins registrations for COVID-19 grant

by GENEVIEVE KGAFE-MASHAMBA

VEREENIGING, (CAJ News) – MILLIONS of South Africans are set to apply for the special coronavirus (COVID-19) Social Distress Grant when the application exercise opens on Monday.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will process the

applications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the grant as part of measures to address the crisis posed by the pandemic on livelihoods in Africa’s most advanced economy.

Unemployed South Africans, aged over 18, and not benefitting from any grants, qualify.

Lindiwe Zulu, the Minister of Social Development, said SASSA had been inundated with enquiries from the public about the application process.

She said the agency had put all required controls in place so that the

rightful recipients accessed the grant.

“Manual applications will not be processed at SASSA offices as electronic platforms in compliance with the State of Disaster Act requirements have been put in place,” the minister said.

Applicants have further been cautioned not to provide their banking

details, personal identification number (PIN) or card verification value (CVV) number on the back of the card to anyone in order to prevent being scammed.

Once applications are approved, SASSA would request confirmation of bank accounts through a secure electronic site.

Approved applicants without bank accounts will receive their money

through money transfer, Zulu explained.

The launch date will coincide with the reopening of SASSA local offices countrywide.

These offices will attend to specific grants on specific days.

– CAJ News