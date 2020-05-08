UN extends funds appeal to curb COVID-19

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – MILLIONS of vulnerable Zimbabweans are to benefit from the launch of an updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) requesting for US$6,7 billion to protect millions of lives from coronavirus (COVID-19)in fragile countries.

The revised plan by the United Nations (UN) includes other additional vulnerable countries, namely Benin, Djibouti, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sierra Leone and Togo.

In the GHRP, the UN and humanitarian partners in Zimbabwe have appealed for US$84,9 million to respond to both the immediate public health crisis and the secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable people in Zimbabwe.

This is in addition to the $715 million appeal for the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) launched in April.

“This additional appeal is part of the GHRP which will contribute to Zimbabwe’s national response on COVID-19, particularly addressing the most vulnerable, including children, the elderly, women, people with disabilities, people living with HIV, refugees, migrants, and those affected by drought and food insecurity,” Maria Ribeiro, UN resident coordinator in Zimbabwe, said.

The COVID-19 addendum to the HRP seeks to mobilize emergency funding for UN agencies and NGOs to provide support to public health emergency response to contain the spread of the virus.

This is through health programming, risk communication and community engagement, infection control and prevention, and provision of water supply and increased hygiene and sanitation intervention.

Globally, COVID-19 has claimed over 265 000 lives from 3,78 million infections.