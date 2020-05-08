SAB forced to dispose 140 million liters of beer

by GENEVIEVE KGAFE-MASHAMBA

VANDERBIJLPARK, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Breweries (SAB) is said to have taken a knock during the Covid – 19 (Coronavirus) lockdown under the Disaster Regulation which prohibits the sale of alcohol.

According to SAB approximately 130 million liters of beer produced by the brewery may have to be split as the company has been unable to package and transport beer inventories between depots and warehouses.

The SAB says the lockdown has had severe impact on their production as it has not initiated new brewing since 23 March 2020 nor have they sold or transported any beer since 26 March 2020 in accordance with the lockdown regulations.

Although the brewery is not asking to sell beer, it is asking for government to allow them to transport beer to their warehouses in efforts to prevent the spilage.

SAB says the disposal of the alcohol would prevent it from operating at full capacity for at least four months.

The brewery added that the disposal will not just be a challenge but may pose a serious environmental risk.

– CAJ News