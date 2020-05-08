Arrest warrants drafted for Libya warmongers

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – THE International Criminal Court (ICC) is pursuing the capture of three individuals slapped with warrants of arrests and pursuing more perpetrators of serious crimes afflicting Libya.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former President, the late Muammar Gaddafi, has a warrant against him.

Other prominent figures, Al-Tuhamy Khaled and Mahmoud al-Werfalli, have also been declared wanted.

Their arrests have not been executed as Gaddafi has not surrendered while other suspects are said to be domiciled in Egypt.

Fatou Bensouda, the ICC Chief Prosecutor, said her office was now working on applications for several new warrants.

She said her team was forging ahead with its work despite the exceptional circumstances brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Serious violence related to the armed conflict in Libya, particularly in and around Tripoli, has regrettably not abated,” Bensouda said.

She spotlighted the case of Siham Sergewa, a member of the Libyan House of Representatives, who was kidnapped from her home in Benghazi in July 2019 and is still missing.

Bensouda also drew the Security Council’s attention to a spike in hate speech.

Tensions have escalated in Libya since April last year when the Libyan National Army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli from the Government of National Accord.

There have been widespread attacks on civilians, infrastructure, arbitrary detention and ill-treatment of migrants and refugees.

Hospitals and schools have been destroyed during the conflict that also involved foreign mercenaries.

– CAJ News