MTN reopens stores under Level 4 lockdown

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has started re-opening its network of 410 stores in South Africa as the continent’s most advanced economy slowly starts gaining traction during Level 4 of the lockdown.

The mobile operator said the resumption of its services was subject to strict measures put in place to enhance the safety of customers and staff.

Around 80 percent of MTN’s stores began trading on May 1. All stores across the network opened for trading from Tuesday.

Limited trading hours, a strictly controlled shift system, two-metre social distancing barrier markings, and regular health-checks are among the key proactive measures MTN has put in place.

“Our focus is on continuing to give customers all the support they need to stay connected to their friends and family,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN.

“Of course, safety is of paramount importance and we ask all customers going into our stores to please adhere to the protocols in place to help them, and our employees, to stay safe,” she added.

MTN measures comply with the specific conditions set out by the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Department of Health.

Additional actions include limiting the number of items than can be touched in the store.

Biometric devices will be sanitised with alcohol swabs before and after every use.

Employees will not be required to handle customer credit cards.

Employees will be provided with hand sanitisers, reusable masks and face screens/ visors.

Their temperatures will be monitored daily and vulnerable staff will continue to work from home.

Other processes to enhance safety include limiting trading hours – until 5pm from Monday to Friday. Stores will only be open until 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays

O’Sullivan said MTN was ready to scale up the level of services provided in-store as the lockdown levels improved, while online service channels remained fully operational.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back into our stores and assure them that the highest priority has been placed on managing the risks around COVID-19,” she concluded.

– CAJ News