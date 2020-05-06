Floods leave 16 dead in Somalia

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – AT 16 people have died after torrential rains and floods in Somalia.

More than 200 000 people have been affected and ten others are missing due to floods in recent weeks.

Water has swamped at least 2000 farms.

The most impact has been felt in Puntland where a heavy downpour has killed eight people and displaced more than 22, 000 others.

In Galmudug, six people have died and approximately 22 000 others are affected by floods.

In South West State, over 100, 000 people have been affected while in Jubaland, more than 11, 800 flood-affected families are displaced.

The flooding emanates from the seasonal rainfall peaking between April and June yearly.

The Somali Water and Land Information Management warned the flood risk was likely to persist in the coming weeks, threatening urban and riverine populations.

Flooding will worsen the humanitarian situation in the East African country.

It joins the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and locust infestation.

Somalia has confirmed 35 deaths from 756 COVID-19 cases since the first confirmed case on March 16.

Disruptions to transport due to damaged roads and COVID-19 restrictions have pushed food prices up in some affected areas.

The rains are likely to increase the risk of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and cholera.

Over 2 780 cases have been reported since January, more than double the same period in 2019.

– CAJ News