Controversy over Madagascar’s COVID-19 ‘cure

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – HEALTH experts and the African Union (AU) are wary of the use of untested remedies after claims by Madagascar of a remedy to cure the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Indian Ocean island country has sent shock-waves across the globe with the claim.

Madagascar is marketing the co-called COVID-Organics as the panacea to the virus that has claimed more than 258,882 people as of Wednesday from a total of over 3,7 million cases globally.

Several African countries including Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Liberia have already ordered the COVID-Organics, which is produced from the artemisia plant and other herbs indigenous to Madagascar.

Andry Rajoelina, the Madagascar president, has endorsed the use of the herbal tonic.

However, there have been concerns over the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-Organics amid a lack of scientific tests.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned at the use of such untested “remedies” following the claims from Madagascar.

“Africans deserve to use medicines tested to the same standards as people in the rest of the world,” WHO stated in a statement.

The African Union (AU) disclosed it was discussing with Madagascar envoys at its headquarters in Ethiopia to obtain technical data regarding the safety and efficiency of COVID-Organics.

Madagascar has pledged to provide the union with the necessary details regarding the “remedy.”

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will then review the data based on global technical and ethical norms.

A country of 27,5 million, Madagascar has confirmed 151 cases, 99 recoveries and no deaths from COVID-19.

It recorded its first cases, numbering three, on March 20.

– CAJ News