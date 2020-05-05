Relief for Rwanda motorists under lockdown

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – SOME 1 500 motorists impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in Rwanda will receive relief funds following a partnership between a local bank, mobile network operator and technology company.

The companies will disburse Rwf 15 million (about US$16 000).

The bank, NCBA, MTN Rwanda and Huawei, respectively have made the pledge to the motorists, who will each receive Rwf 10 000.

Some 1 500 individuals will benefit.

They are from the most vulnerable households.

NCBA, MTN Rwanda and Huawei Rwanda will extend the support to members of the Rwanda Motorcycle Federation (FERWACOTAMO).

“We believe it is the responsibility of all organisations to assist where they can during the pandemic,” said Mitwa Ng’ambi, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Rwanda.

Ng’ambi said with the necessary restriction on movement to curb the spread of COVID-19, motorists were one of the groups most affected.

ERWACOTAMO has identified seven cooperatives namely Cyinyoni, GCM Gatsata, Gecomo, Korandebe Motari, Koranumucyo Motari, Nyamocoop and Twiyubake whose members will be beneficiaries of the initiative.

“In this time of crisis, it is a privilege to partner with MTN and Huawei to not only support, 1,500 Moto rider families during these challenging times, but to introduce an easy digital mobile savings option to cushion unlikely events like these in the future,” said Lina Higiro, CEO of NCBA.

Toni Yangshengwan, Huawei Rwanda director, concurred.

“We are humbled, and deeply appreciative by the generosity and tripartite partnership formed to support our most vulnerable members through this difficult time,” Yangshengwan said.

Daniel Ngarambe, FERWACOTAMO, thanked the companies for the initiative.

The East African country has confirmed 259 cases of COVID-19, with 124 recoveries and no casualties.

– CAJ News