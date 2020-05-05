Lockdown expansion defers Zimbabwe football season

from WELLINGTON TONI in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE recent extension of lockdown against coronavirus (COVID-19) has put paid to plans by football authorities to get the new Premiership season underway.

Football action will not be resuming anytime soon after Zimbabweab President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended the lockdown until May 17.

A lockdown in place since the beginning of April prohibits activities such as football, which is one of the major crowd pullers in Zimbabwe.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Board of Governors is yet to make consultations with the Ministry of Health and Child Care regarding the new season.

Farai Jere, the PSL chairman, however, is confident the 2020 campaign will eventually start.

“We value health and life. So, we have to be guided by what the authorities say. We welcome the extension of the lockdown by another two weeks,” Jele said.

“We will see what’s going to happen and we are quite positive that at some point, football is going to be played this season, obviously with some restrictions which we will need to adhere to as a responsible people,” Jere added.

While the COVID-19 came at a time when most leagues across the world were nearing conclusion, Zimbabwe was preparing for a new campaign.

The season normally runs from March to the end of the year.

Zimbabwe has 34 cases and four deaths from the virus that has infected 3,49 million people and claimed more than 246 000 lives globally.

– CAJ News