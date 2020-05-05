Army slays Boko Haram terrorists, arrests informers

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian Army has killed 134 members of the Boko Haram and arrested several high profile informants of the Islamist terror group.

They have been killed and arrested during sustained operations northeast of the country, during the Operation Lafiya Dole (Peace by Force).

Some 78 Boko Haram fighters were killed after bombardments conducted between May 1 and 2 around the Timbuktu Triangle.

Seven gun trucks were destroyed.

An additional 56 militants of the terror group were killed during a battle with the military in the Damboa local government area of the Borno State.

The military confirmed the arrest of 16 informants of the Boko Haram within the last two weeks.

Major General John Enenche, the military spokesperson, said the arrest of the informants had significantly disrupted the terror group’s information and supply chains.

“As the gallant troops continue to overwhelm the criminal elements on all fronts, it is quite apparent that the days of the criminal elements called Boko Haram are indeed numbered,” he said.

Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, commended the troops for their efforts.

“He (Buratai) further urged them to remain focused and ruthless as they take the fight to the fleeing remnants of the enemies of our nation,” Enenche said.

Boko Haram is perpetrating a violent campaign to overthrow the government and establish an Islamic state northeast of Nigeria.

More than 30 000 civilians have been killed and 2 million displaced locally and neighbouring countries.

– CAJ News