Avon launches sanitisers to address global demand

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s biggest direct-selling company has introduced alcohol-based sanitisers to its product portfolio to plug the supply gap created by an unprecedented spike in local and global demand.

Avon has introduced the vital wares as the Southern African country and the globe grapples with chronic shortages of material against the coronavirus.

South Africa has over 5 000 cases. Globally, more than 3 million cases have been confirmed.

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director: Avon Turkey, Middle East and Africa, said the launch of these essential products would form an important component of the company’s product portfolio.

It is in response to requests by customers to develop quality and affordable sanitisers.

“The introduction of sanitisers in our product line up will help our representatives and consultants improve their earning opportunity by offering our customers quality products that resonate with their needs,” the executive said.

“We have leveraged our extensive research and development experience spanning nearly 130 years to develop quality sanitisers that offer value for money and to provide our customers with the protection they require against this pandemic.”

Both Avon and Justine hand sanitisers contain 70 percent alcohol, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) specifications.

The sanitisers are available in 60mland 150ml bottles, which allows for convenience and portability. They retail for R35 and R59 respectively.

Small-sized sanitisers are handy when people are out, with no access to soap and running water.

Acceptable hygienic practices, such as washing hands regularly, are the first line of defence against COVID-19 infection.

Mareletse said the introduction of the hand sanitisers to Avon’s product portfolio marked an important step in up their efforts to provide customers with the critical products required to curb the spread of the virus.

“Being a trusted brand that has a pedigree of developing quality, affordable and efficacious products, it was important that we respond appropriately and offer our customers the much-needed defence against this pandemic,” he said.

Avon and Justine hand sanitisers were to be available for purchase from May 1

Customers can place orders from their local Avon representative and/or Justine consultant, or buy directly online from their digital stores.

Sanitisers are classified as essential goods under COVID-19 10 regulations, meaning that orders will be delivered to customers after they have successfully placed their orders.

– CAJ News