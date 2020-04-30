Fury mounts over Chinese racism against Africans

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THERE is growing outrage of the alleged abuse of African nationals in China as the Asian country battles a resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Recent weeks have seen widespread reports of racism, including African nationals being forced into quarantine despite testing negative for the virus.

Other reported violations include evictions and some food outlets

refusing to serve the African nationals.

These have been reported in the southeastern city of Guangzhou, known for its African community.

Zaid Olayiwola Olanrewaju, the public affairs commentator, slammed the trend.

“Enough, should be enough,” he said.

“Nothing is more reprehensible, callous, obnoxious and discomforting than the fact that the Chinese who are meant to be stigmatised as cause of the pandemic ravaging the world are the ones attacking and stigmatising Africans living in China.”

China was the epicentre of the virus that was first detected in Wuhan but has spread to all parts of the world.

More than 228 000 deaths have been confirmed from over 3 million cases.

While China has seen a decline in cases, outbreaks are increasing elsewhere including Africa.

The alleged abuse of African nationals has soured relations between the continent and the Asian country.

Chinese authorities have assured the African Union (AU) it would probe the allegations.

Olanrewaju meanwhile alleged bias by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the naming of the virus.

He argued while previous diseases originating from Africa were named after their places of origin, this was not the case with COVID-19.

The analyst cited the Lassa fever, named after the Nigerian town and Ebola, named after a village in Democratic Republic of Congo.

“This is entirely biased and unjust,” Olanrewaju said.

– CAJ News