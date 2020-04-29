Siwahla dying to realise Chiefs childhood dream

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RECORD-breaking but forgotten midfielder, Mkhanyiseli Siwahla, has expressed a burning desire to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing for his boyhood favourite club, Kaizer Chiefs.

This as his contract in Poland nears its expiry.

In an emotional interview on Thursday with CAJ News, the 31-year-old former youth international said it would be a dream come true to turn out for and win honours with South Africa’s glamour club.

Siwahla, who shot to prominence back in 2004 as the youngest player to score a goal in South African professional football, then turning out for the youthful Ajax Cape Town, revealed playing for The Amakhosi was the all-time aspiration.

“Chiefs is my dream team,” the Poland-based player said.

“Even when I was still playing for Ajax, I knew my next step was to play for Chiefs. That dream will end when I stop playing football. The more I keep playing here, the more I see myself playing for Chiefs, winning trophies. That is my dream team,” Siwahla idolised.

The Cape Town-born dribbling wizard, 15 years and 174 days old when he scored on debut in an ABSA Cup game against the now-defunct Dynamos, could not realise his Chiefs dream upon leaving Ajax in 2010.

He took a nosedive from the dizzy heights as record-breaker to a nomadic career that took him to Bloemfontein Celtic, Chippa United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, FC Cape Town and Mochudi Centre Chiefs in neighbouring Botswana.

Alleged off-field issues scuttled his career that promised so much but delivered so little.

Siwahla will be first to admit his past misdemeanors might work against him fulfilling his ultimate dream of donning the black-and-gold of Amakhosi.

“I realise that my and my family’s dream of me playing for Chiefs might not happen because of what happened in my life.”

He is now a fan favourite at Poland fourth-tier side, Proch Pionki, where his contract runs out in June.

“So, I need to get a club around Europe and maybe Asia. I will see what God has for me,” said the player who first joined the Poland side in 2017 and is on his second stint.

‘Makalegs’ has transformed from a hothead to exhibit his leadership, particularly at Slovakian second-tier side, Partizan Bardejov, last season where he wore the captain’s armband on occasions.

He meanwhile assured South Africa of his safety as Poland battles a bigger problem regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) than his home country.

The Central European country has confirmed more than 10 000 cases of the virus and over 420 deaths.

It was among the first countries to impose lockdown measures after the first case was confirmed on March 4.

“It’s hard times for everyone,” Siwahla said.

He appealed to his countrymen to comply with the lockdown regulations.

“We need to be patient and pray hard for better days. At this moment, we all need to follow the rules until the situation improves so that we can go back to hustling,” he concluded.

– CAJ News