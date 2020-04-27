Depleted Boko Haram embarks on recruitment drive

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) –THE Boko Haram terror group is reportedly embarking on a massive recruitment exercise following the recent loss of personnel in battles with the military and infighting.

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), comprising of armed forces from the region, disclosed that the Islamist sect was targeting males using money.

“The backup plan is to kidnap unwilling targets,” said Colonel Timothy Antigha, spokesperson of the Chad-based MNJTF.

Consequently, the task force has urged youths in the northeastern states of Nigeria, Lake Province of Chad, Diffa Region of Niger and Extreme North Region of Cameroon, to be vigilant and shun all promises of opportunities for quick money and teachings about jihad.

Jihad is the fight against the so-called enemies of Islam.

Boko Haram has been leading the jihad in Nigeria and neighbouring countries for more than ten years.

Recent reports suggested that within the last few weeks, offensive operations and internal squabbles for money and power had depleted the Boko Haram.

“The terrorist organisation, therefore, plans to use the envisaged recruitment to cover the severe manpower shortage facing them,” Antigha said.

MNJTF appealed to Islamic and community leaders as well as parents to make their congregations and family members aware of the reported recruitment exercise by the militants.

“Community leaders are further encouraged to immediately report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies,” Antigha said.

MNTJF consists of 10 000 military personnel from Cameroon, Chad, Benin, Niger and Nigeria.

– CAJ News