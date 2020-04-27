COVID-19 eclipses SA freedom celebrations

by GENEVIEVE KGAFE-MASHAMBA

VANDERBIJLPARK, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa has celebrated 26 years of liberation with a call by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the country to unite in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The day is celebrated annually to mark the holding of the first democratic post-apartheid, non-racial polls on April 27, 1994, as Nelson Mandela was elected president.

Owing to restrictions around the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s Freedom Day Celebration address by Ramaphosa was through a virtual broadcast under the theme, “Solidarity and Triumph of the Human Spirit in Challenging Times.”

“We have known worse and we have prevailed,” Ramaphosa said in line with the theme.

“Let us keep our arms locked together in a column of defence against this pandemic,” the president said.

South Africa had confirmed 4,793 cases of the virus and 90 deaths at the time of publishing.

Besides the pandemic, the country is battling inequalities.

Hence in his address, also aired virtually, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said even though South Africa celebrated Freedom Day, the country was not yet independent.

– CAJ News