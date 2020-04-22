Botswana Stock Exchange funds COVID-19 efforts

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) has contributed P1 million (over US$81 000) towards government’s intervention in the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The funds complement the COVID-19 Relief Fund in support of efforts to fight the impact of the pandemic to the economy.

“We recognize our elevated national responsibility to complement our government in promoting the safety and health of our nation while maintaining social and economic stability,” Thapelo Tsheole, the BSE Chief Executive Officer, stated.

“This donation represents our humble gesture in this regard. I urge us all to unite as we all play a critical role during this national crisis. We, as the BSEL, stand with Government and Batswana in this time of need.”

BSEL maintained optimism that Botswana’s national unity would strengthen the Southern African country to overcome the pandemic.

It encouraged members of the public to adhere to the precautions and protocols outlined by government and the relevant international organisations (World Health Organisation) to curb the spread of the virus.

“The BSEL remains a committed partner in the fight against COVID 19 and will continue to support efforts by stakeholders,” Tsheole said in a statement.

Botswana’s Parliament has endorsed a six-month state of emergency to curb the COVID-19 spread.

The country, which is on a 28-day lockdown, has recorded a single death from 20 cases.

– CAJ News