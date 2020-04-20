Outrage over Africa dead bodies on streets comment

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – CRITICISM is mounting against philanthropist and businesswoman, Melinda Gates, for alleged racism after she doubted Africa’s capacity to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The wife of United States of America (USA) billionaire, Bill Gates, and co-founder of the foundation named after the couple has been quoted in an interview with international media as saying Africans will be dying and throwing dead bodies on the streets.

Activists and political leaders have in recent days slammed Mrs Gates for her comments.

Professor Patrick Lumumba, the Kenya activist and scholar of law, called for an end to rivalry among Africans and to unite against the virus.

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Nigerian minister and chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lambasted Gates for her harbouring a so-called agenda of Satan for Africa.

She also spoke out against plans by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to trial a COVOD-19 vaccine for Africa.

Francis John, the founder of non-governmental organisation Hope for Africa, which is is headquartered in the US is the latest activist to criticize Gates.

“Watching and listening attentively, these are racist comments without proffering solutions and they never had, as such African Nations, governments and the populace must begin to censor such statements and hold folks accountable for their actions,” Nigerian-born John said.

John argued some African governments were complicit in Gates’ statement and submitted to international powerhouses.

“Otherwise, the African Union (AU), governments and stakeholders must renounce Melinda Gates’ statements and ask the Bill Gates Foundation to provide evidence for their forecast,” John said.

He called for a boycott of Gates companies and start developing indigenous software.

“Bill Gates vaccines to Africa must be tested verified by indigenous African scientists and made open to the entire public,” John advocated.

– CAJ News