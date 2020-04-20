Ndlovu concedes toll of lockdown, urges compliance

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A BALD head and clean shaven look are the trademark of Mamelodi Sundowns manager, Peter Ndlovu.

However, the lockdown implemented by authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) appears to be taking a heavy toll on him and reflects on some of the unintended consequences of the restrictions.

Because of the lockdown that has seen businesses that do not offer essential services, such as barbershops, he now sports an uncharacteristic set of grey beard and hair.

“I even have a beard now as we are no longer accessing barbershops. It is uncertain when this (COVID-19) will end,” he said patting his beard and hair.

The football legend who starred in the elite leagues in his homeland Zimbabwe, South Africa and the United Kingdom, conceded the lockdown’s toll as he posted a video on social media urging members of the public, particularly men, to comply with the lockdown.

His appeal followed South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa extending a 21-day lockdown by a further two weeks, until the end of April.

The extension has elicited mixed feelings from the public.

Zimbabwe is also in the middle of a lockdown.

Despite the challenges faced by the public during the lockdown, Ndlovu, the first African to play in the revamped English Premiership in 1992, urged the public to comply.

Ndlovu said men could make the most of the lockdown to perfect their skills in the kitchen and complement their partners.

“Let us stay at home guys,” he insisted.

“Let us show our partners we can cook as well,” Ndlovu said while enjoying a meal of prawns he prepared for himself.

He added that swimming was another pastime that can be explored during the lockdown.

The lockdown might come as a setback for Ndlovu’s Sundowns as they had hot top form in the ABSA Premiership.

The South African premiership defending champions were placed second in the standings with 44 points, four behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs. Sundowns have a game in hand.

The league is on a recess as part of the national lockdown.

South Africa has confirmed 2 173 cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths at the time of publishing.

The UK where Ndlovu played for Coventry City, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United has 84 279 cases and 10 612 deaths.

– CAJ News