Gauteng establishes a digital legislature

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Gauteng Provincial Government is gearing up for a digital legislature with the upcoming launch of various platforms to ensure service delivery at a time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Different political parties have approved the rules of the Virtual legislature during a meeting attended by Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), Ntombi Mekgwe, and presiding officers, leaders of political parties represented at the legislature and GPL management.

These rules will guide the legislature on how to conduct virtual House Sittings, Committee meetings and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) business.

According to the GPL term programme, the Portfolio Committee on Finance and the NCOP are scheduled to process Division of Revenue Bill (DORA).

A virtual briefing by National Treasury to all National and Provincial Finance Committees was conducted through the unprecedented virtual digital platforms.

“This briefing is historic – and will hopefully inform other NCOP processes to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of travel,” GPL stated.

Since last month’s announcement (March) of the lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa, GPL members and staff have been working from home.

Mekgwe expressed concern on the increasing number of reported cases of COVID-19.

Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub and seat of the executive, is also the epicentre of the pandemic.

It has recorded 1148 cases and more than 10 deaths as of Monday. Johannesburg has recorded the highest number of positive cases with 575.

South Africa had 3 158 cases of Monday (today) with a total 54 deaths.

Mekgwe urged the people of Gauteng to adhere to the lockdown regulations, like staying at home, washing hands with water and soap as well as exercising precautionary measures to fight the pandemic and flatten the curve.

“We can count on all the people of Gauteng that, if we all take responsibility, it is possible, we can beat the virus,” she concluded.

– CAJ News