MTN Rwanda launches Ayoba app

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – MTN Rwanda has launched the “Ayoba” instant messaging platform to enable customers communicate at no data cost.

The app, available in the local Kinyarwanda and English is set to feature Mobile Money, Music, Chatbot integration for the purchase of data and airtime in the near future.

It also boasts end-to-end encryption to ensure that messages in a conversation are secure.

“Our mission is to lead digital for a brighter Rwanda,” said MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Acheampong.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of an app that everyone can benefit from, regardless of their network.”

Acheampong said the launch of the app was especially important during this period where citizens are staying at home to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“With this app, MTN customers can stay connected to one another for free,” he said.

Developed in Africa to spread throughout the world, Ayoba allows everyone to use the app worldwide.

“We are delighted to partner with MTN in Rwanda and to offer their customers the ability to use the app with no data costs,” said Olivier Prentout, Ayoba’s Head of Consumer Marketing.

He said in the coming weeks, the app would become a “super app” with the addition of mobile money features, music as well as allowing other apps to co-exist in Ayoba.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank MTN Rwanda for trusting our journey,” Prentout said.

Ayoba is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and via the Ayoba website www.ayoba.me as a free download for MTN users.

– CAJ News